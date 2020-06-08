Conor McGregor announced his retirement from mixed martial arts for the third time in four years.

McGregor released his latest dubious statement Sunday morning on his Twitter account. It was the same channel that the former champion of two different UFC divisions also announced his retirement.

“People, I have decided to withdraw from the fighting,” wrote McGregor in the caption for an image of him dating his mother. “Thank you all for the amazing memories! It was a great adventure! ”

The 31-year-old Irish super star revitalized his career in January with a stunning victory over Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, whom he dispatched in the first round of UFC 246.

McGregor (22-4) had not won a mixed martial arts bout in an octagon or been victorious in a boxing racket since 2016. But he had remained the undisputed UFC star and highest grossing figure anyway.

UFC President Dana White had said McGregor was showing up to fight for a title against the winner of the match between lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje this summer.

The UFC’s schedule was affected by the coronavirus pandemic, but it was assumed that McGregor would fight for the title at some point in the year. Earlier in the week, McGregor released photos and videos of him in which he appears training.

White calmly responded to McGregor’s announcement, at least in public, upon learning of it at a post-UFC 250 press conference in Las Vegas.

“If Conor McGregor feels he wants to retire, you know what I think of the retirement,” said White. “Let him do it. I love Conor … There are only a handful of people I enjoy this with, and he is one of them. “

The retirement announcement is an old trick as a method of generating attention and asking for more when negotiating in combat sports

From Muhammad Ali and Floyd Mayweather to Tito Ortiz and Chuck Liddell, countless champions have backtracked with withdrawals whenever necessity or ego prompted them to return to the sport.

McGregor made his first retirement via Twitter in April 2016, when he had a dispute with the UFAC over the promotion of a rematch with Nate Díaz. McGregor and Díaz fought in August 2016.

Three years later, McGregor retired again in March 2019 in what White intuited was a move for the UFC to give him a percentage ownership in the company. McGregor was quick to talk about new fights again, and reappeared to face Cerrone in early 2020.