The Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) star Conor McGregor, 31, announced his retirement this Sunday on his Twitter account, after having already ended his sports career in 2016 and 2019.

“Hi guys, I have decided to withdraw from the fight. Thank you all for the amazing memories! What an adventure! ”McGregor wrote, accompanying his message with a photo with his mother.

It is therefore the third time that the Irish figure of the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship), the main organizer of MMA fights, announces the end of his sports career.

McGregor, one of the most popular fighters in MMA history, has a 22-4 record and was the first UFC fighter to hold two belts of different weights at the same time.

The Irishman, nicknamed “The Notorious” (literally the famous), had retired for the second time in March 2019 after suffering a defeat in October 2018 against the Russian Khabib Nurmagomedov, for the UFC lightweight title, in a match that ended with a generalized fight.

Following his victory, the Russian quarreled with members of the Irishman’s team, who was also assaulted by a component of Nurmagomedov’s group.

The two MMA stars received a suspension after these events.

In October 2019, McGregor had announced he wanted to resume MMA and returned to the octagon in January in Las Vegas, beating American Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds.

Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting.

Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been!

Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins!

Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you!

Whatever you desire it’s yours ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Dh4ijsZacZ – Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 7, 2020

In the sights of justice

McGregor had in his possession the UFC featherweight title from 2015 to 2016 and the lightweight title from 2016 to 2018. But he was participating in a controversial boxing match against the American legend Floyd Mayweather, in August 2017 in Las Vegas , when he gained worldwide notoriety and wealth.

The Irishman has also occasionally had problems with justice. He was involved in two assaults in the United States. He is also the subject of two investigations for sexual offenses in Ireland, according to The New York Times.

At the end of March, he announced that he was donating one million euros ($ 1,129,000) to purchase protection material for health personnel in his country, in the framework of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The UFC boss, the American Dana White, reacted this Sunday to McGregor’s announcement, estimating that if the Irishman feels that he should retire, he has “absolutely” to do so.

“I want Conor. There are a handful of people who have made this (MMA) truly fun for me and he is one of them, ”he explained at a press conference after a UFC competition in Las Vegas.

