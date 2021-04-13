Conor McGregor responds to Dustin Poirier’s reaction: “You’re late”

Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor | Image: DAZN

Conor McGregor (22–4) doesn’t want the trilogy with Dustin Poirier (26–6). The Irishman has changed his mind and is not willing to face his opponent twice. It should be mentioned that the UFC has not commented on the matter, so at the moment we only have the words of “The Notorious.” And also those of «The Diamond», which at first he reacted without giving importance to that “cancellation”.

Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3 «canceled»

Now we see Conor McGregor’s response to Dustin Poirier’s reaction in which without giving much importance to his words he made fun of having finished it in his rematch (via Twitter):

«You’re late«.

Poirier did not answer directly but yes made new posts:

«Part 3 or not?«.

Positive vibes today! Everybody have a great day! Hydrate stretch and be kind to yourself – The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 13, 2021

«Good vibes today! Hope everyone has a great day! Hydrate, stretch and take care of yourself!

It is an interesting situation and if the third fight finally happens it will be much more exciting because of this, but perhaps many fans fear that they will not finally face each other again in what would be another of the great fights of 2021. We will be attentive to all the news that arise with this new controversy.