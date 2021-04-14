Conor McGregor responds to Dustin Poirier about pending donation

Irishman Conor McGregor has responded to Dustin Poirier’s reminder about the donation he has not made.

This Sunday Poirier responded to a prediction by McGregor about how his bout will end on July 10. Dustin took advantage of his post to remind Conor that he never sent the money he had promised to his foundation.

Now, Conor angrily responds by telling Poirier that a pledge of donation is not a debt. The Irishman argues that he has not received an exact written description of what will be done with the money. In addition, he points out that in many foundations these types of donations are misused. Without directly accusing Dustin or his foundation of anything, the Irishman further hints that the fact that Poirier preferred to do the trilogy with him rather than fight for the belt somehow reflects that the only thing Dustin is interested in is money. .

A donation, not a debt. We’ve been awaiting the plans for the money that never came. I do with all my donations. Know where it’s going dot for dot. Otherwise it goes walking. As is the case with a lot of these foundations, sadly. You took the McG over the belt shows I was right. – Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 12, 2021

“A donation, not a debt. We have been waiting for the plans for the money and that never came. I do that with all my donations. Know where you are going, point by point. Otherwise it disappears. As is the case with many of these foundations, sadly. That you chose McG over the belt shows that I was right. “

It can be argued that McGregor is right and even entitled to ask for an explanation of what and how his donation will be spent. The exact terms are only known by people on both sides. What is curious is Conor’s change of speech. Before the fight, the Irishman raved about Poirier and the foundation for all the good things he has done. Now he seems to question the honesty of The Good Fight Foundation and / or Dustin Poirier.

Recommended: Jorge Masvidal sweeps Usman, Covington, Edwards and Diaz