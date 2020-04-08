Tony Ferguson is going to face Justin Gaethje for the Interim Lightweight Championship in UFC 249 after what Khabib Nurmagomedov had to get out of the fight due to the inability to travel to the United States due to the Russian government’s ban. “The Highlight” then accepted the challenge despite the short notice.

Could he have entered Conor McGregor in said combat? In TMZ Sports, Ali Abdelaziz says yes and in addition to his opinion of why the Irish I would have refused to do it.

“Why didn’t you get on a plane to fight Tony Ferguson? I bet you thought Tony Ferguson was going to kick your ass. Everyone (Khabib, Ferguson and Gaethje) would kick your ass. “

A few months ago, there was talk that the Irish fighter would be willing to replace Ferguson or Khabib in case one of them were injured. But actually, as far as we know, at no time was the possibility of entering the battle on the table in the next PPV in this situation. As far as we know, he did not reject it.

It could be thought that in the company they would be much more interested in him than in Gaethje because he is the fighter who sells the most, to all the money he moves. However, on the other hand, we cannot help but think that all that money moves more in the months leading up to their fight and in this case there would be no such, there would only be a few days to do the entire promotion.

We live in an unprecedented moment …

