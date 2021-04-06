Conor McGregor reflects on his run to UFC 264

Conor McGregor | Image: Reuters

The third fight Conor McGregor (22–4) vs. Dustin Poirier (26–6) to be held on July 10 at UFC 264. Thinking about her as well as how her career has been so far “The Notorious” wanted to reflect (via BJPenn.com).

Conor McGregor reflects on his career

“On a day like today in 2013, I made my UFC debut. What trip! It was my twelfth knockout in MMA. Dustin Poirier would then become my twelfth first-round knockout in MMA. This next fight will be my twelfth UFC main event. What combination! It has to be the 12th, baby! All day!

“I found out about my UFC debut 9 weeks later. I took a week off training to celebrate and then moved to my sisters’ apartment, which was near the gym. I would wake up, train, go back to the apartment, eat, rest, train again, go back to the apartment, sleep and repeat.

“Dual skill work. I also didn’t take days off unless absolutely necessary. Not one. Not even on a Sunday. I will take this approach again for my comeback fight.. I did not become a double UFC champion with this method, but I did become a champion at UFC 145. Also double champion of Cage Warriors ».

