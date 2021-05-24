Conor McGregor reacts to Paul Felder’s retirement announcement

Paul Felder recently shocked the mixed martial arts world by announcing his retirement as a fighter.

“I am officially retiring from the sport of mixed martial arts and the UFC. I fought some of the toughest guys in the division and I want to thank all of them. Also to apologize for clogging the division for all the guys behind me… I’m officially retiring, it’s not okay to clog the division. I don’t have that burning desire to fight many more years to be a champion… I love the UFC with all my heart for everything it has given me.

More recently Conor McGregor wanted to dedicate a few words to his compatriot on Twitter:

Congrats to the “Irish Dragon” Paul Felder on his retirement!

Proper Pina Colada on me fella! #Respect @felderpaul ☘️ 🐉 – Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 23, 2021

Paul Felder also wanted to reply to the kind words of “The Notorious”:

«Thank you (laughs)! I wish you all the luck in the world in your training camp and congratulations on the new baby.

Paul Felder is one of the best in the world of mixed martial arts.

Right now it’s unclear how Paul Felder is going to get on with his life, but he’s probably not straying too far from the UFC since he’s likely to remain a commentator, analyst and interviewer.

Paul Felder | Image: Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports