UFC 262: Pros react to Charles Oliveira finishing Michael Chandler, becoming lightweight champion by Thomas Albano

Conor McGregor reacts to Charles Oliveira’s stunning win at UFC 262.

We all knew it wouldn’t take long for former UFC lightweight champion, Conor McGregor, voiced his opinion about the new champion of the title he once held. And in typical McGregor fashion, he made it about himself.

“Congrats to Olivera on becoming the 11th UFC lightweight champion. Wonder who Twelve is…, ”he wrote on Twitter shortly after the fight was over.

Congrats to Olivera on becoming the 11th UFC lightweight champion.

Wonder who Twelve is… – Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 16, 2021

He’s, of course, playing on the fact that he hopes it will be him and also plugged Proper No. Twelve if you caught that reference.

Charles Oliveira shocked the MMA world when, after clearly losing the first round of his fight with Michael Chandler, came from nowhere to TKO the former Bellator champion just 19 seconds into the second round. The fight was highly controversial to begin with as many people felt the title should have been contested between No. 1 and No. 2 ranked Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje, who are both former interim champions. But that was put on hold with Poirier turned down the title shot in favor of a trilogy fight with McGregor.

It’s likely that whoever wins in that trilogy will get the next shot at the title, so it is possible he could be the next lightweight champion.

But let’s not hold our breaths.

UFC 262 took place on Saturday, May 15, 2021, live from the Toyota Center in Houston, TX.