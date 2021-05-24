Conor McGregor or Dustin Poirier in the trilogy? Javier Méndez predicts

All mixed martial arts fans want to know who will win Conor McGregor against Dustin Poirier on July 10 at UFC 264 when they meet for the third time to break their tie. Each one has a prediction and now it is time for us to meet Javier Méndez, Khabib Nurmagomedov’s coach.

Let’s read his words to Niall McGrath of Talking Brawls:

It’s a difficult prediction… I don’t think Dustin is going to be afraid that Conor will hit him and that could be a problem. I don’t know who will win but it will not be the same fight. I definitely see Dustin without fear. And I don’t see Conor doing the same thing he did last time getting his calf kicked. “

What is clear is that both McGregor and Poirier have the weapons to emerge victorious from this new fight between them and head towards the world lightweight championship. Continuing with Javier Méndez, he was recently also talking about the only reason why Khabib Nurmagomedov would fight again.