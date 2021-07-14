Conor McGregor, medically suspended until 2022

After his serious injury at UFC 264, which forced him to go through a three-and-a-half hour surgery, which thankfully went well, Conor McGregor wouldn’t fight again until 2022.

Journalist Al Dawson reports this news:

JUST IN: Conor McGregor has been given a medical suspension until January 7, 2022, unless he receives orthopedic clearance of his fractured left leg. Minimum suspension for six weeks, and no contact (sparring) until early to mid August, as per the combat sports regulator MMA. – Al Dawson (@AlanDawsonSport) July 13, 2021

«Conor McGregor has received a medical suspension until January 7, 2022Unless he receives an orthopedic clearance for his broken left leg, ”Al Dawson begins. «The minimum suspension is six weeks, non-contact (sparring) until early or mid-August, according to the MMA combat sports regulator.

Fans certainly won’t see Conor McGregor fight again anytime soon but depending on how your recovery goes, it could do so before even 2022. He will be looking forward to returning to the Octagon to make up for his loss, for his two losses in a row, for the first time in his career. But the most important thing is that you fully recover not only so that he can return but so that he does not suffer an injury of this type again.

Taking into account that being healthy tends to allow a lot of time to pass between fights, we could speculate that he really “The Notorious” will not do it again until 2022 at the earliest. Many talk about his possible retirement and perhaps it should not be ruled out but it seems unlikely that he will do so after losing two fights.

