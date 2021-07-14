in Fight

Conor McGregor, medically suspended until 2022

After his serious injury at UFC 264, which forced him to go through a three-and-a-half hour surgery, which thankfully went well, Conor McGregor wouldn’t fight again until 2022.

Journalist Al Dawson reports this news:

Notice

«Conor McGregor has received a medical suspension until January 7, 2022Unless he receives an orthopedic clearance for his broken left leg, ”Al Dawson begins. «The minimum suspension is six weeks, non-contact (sparring) until early or mid-August, according to the MMA combat sports regulator.

Fans certainly won’t see Conor McGregor fight again anytime soon but depending on how your recovery goes, it could do so before even 2022. He will be looking forward to returning to the Octagon to make up for his loss, for his two losses in a row, for the first time in his career. But the most important thing is that you fully recover not only so that he can return but so that he does not suffer an injury of this type again.

Taking into account that being healthy tends to allow a lot of time to pass between fights, we could speculate that he really “The Notorious” will not do it again until 2022 at the earliest. Many talk about his possible retirement and perhaps it should not be ruled out but it seems unlikely that he will do so after losing two fights.

Advertisement

Date, time and TV channels to follow the duel LIVE FREE online

Eva Espejo has the sole objective of lifting the title with the Rayadas