Conor McGregor makes a request to fans for the coronavirus

Given this situation that the world is experiencing because of the coronavirus, Conor McGregor is not staying silent. You are doing what you can to put your grain of sand into the fight against the virus. Recently, he made this publication in Instagram:

“A quick reminder that we must remain vigilant and continue our efforts against the coronavirus, Team Ireland!

“We have seen a drop in the last 3 days in the number of infected. From 191 cases on Thursday, March 19 (our toughest day to date) to a slight decrease to 126 the next day, Friday, March 20. Until today, Saturday, March 21, a total of 102 new cases. They are small drops that make us follow adelanet every day, but we are still above 100 per day.

Since today is Saturday and the peak of our weekend, in addition to the fact that we have received lower numbers every day, we will all be tempted to go out and live our normal lives again. But now is the time to be more vigilant! Stay tuned. Otherwise, we risk returning to the same situation, to a situation that we may not be able to contain.

Stay in Ireland! We are doing it! Together and united! God is helping everyone in the fight against the virus.

“We fight together! Teamwork makes the dream work, God bless you!”