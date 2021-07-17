Conor McGregor made $ 23 million in his loss at UFC 264

Conor McGregor lost to Dustin Poirier again at UFC 264 but financially the fight was a success for the Irish star. This is when many say that losing is no longer so important to him since whatever happens in the Octagon, he will always win in some way since his status does not decrease nor does his cache.

Obviously a lot of continuous losses could do it but certainly “The Notorious” is the same star he was before the recent event. But let’s put this aside to know exactly how much money he earned from the fight. According to MMA Salaries, took $ 23,011,000, including $ 18 million in pay-per-view bonuses.

And when Conor McGregor finally gets back in action Another big bag of money awaits him for his fourth fight with Dustin Poirier. Because unless he has to retire, the Irish star wants to face “The Diamond” again to make up for his two consecutive defeats. It should be mentioned, as a curiosity, that it is the first time in his career that “The Notorious” has lost twice in a row. Although he still makes money no matter what happens, win or lose, in the UFC.

