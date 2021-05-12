Conor McGregor leads the Forbes ranking of the highest paid athletes of 2021

Conor McGregor | Image: Chris Unger / Zuffa LLC

The prestigious Forbes ranking announced this morning the ranking of the 10 best paid athletes in the world, who collectively earned more than $ 1 billion in the last 12 months.

Former champion of UFC Conor McGregor leads the ranking for the first time. Mcgregor made $ 180 million this year. $ 158 million got them out of the ranking, placing him in the top 10 for the second time.

Lionel messi, is in second place this year, being the player who made the most money taking home $ 130 million last year. Cristiano Ronaldo He came in third place, earning $ 120 million.

The top ten athletes won at least $ 75 million, the highest limit since Forbes began to observe the gains of athletes in 1990, and set the record for the most money earned outside of sport. Of the ten athletes in this year’s rankings, four are earning more than $ 100 million, another record for the list.

Completing the Top 5 are Dallas Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Y Lebron James from Los Angeles Lakers, who earned $ 107.5 million and $ 96 million respectively. Prescott set the record for the player who wins the most in the NFL, while James holds the record for the highest paid basketball player in the world.