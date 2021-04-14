Conor McGregor launches an open challenge now that he got out of the third fight with Dustin Poirier

By Edwin Pérez – For a couple of days, Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier have been involved in a discussion on social networks. It all stems from a snag with the $ 500,000 donation McGregor promised to give to Poirier’s foundation, a donation that McGregor was supposed to give after his TKO loss at the hands of Poirier at UFC 257.

The problem arose when Poirier posted a tweet in which he complained to McGregor that he has not yet made the donation payment. McGregor didn’t like that Poirier made the claim publicly, so he proceeded to walk out of the third tiebreaker fight with Poirier.

This situation is negative for Poirier, because he rejected the fight for the lightweight belt in favor of a money fight against the Irishman. For Poirier now there will be neither money fight nor title fight, since the lightweight belt will be contested by Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler at UFC 262 on May 15.

That said, McGregor intends to fight soon and is already looking for a replacement for Poirier. Conor recently made a post via Twitter, where he makes an open challenge, and at the same time throws a verbal dagger at Poirier. (Note: Conor uses the word foundation, which in english means so much ‘base’ What ‘Foundation’, referring to the 500 thousand dollars that he will no longer give to the Poirier foundation):

“Looking to start the foundations of a good fight? Who is willing? McGregor vs. …? ”.

Looking to start the foundations of a good fight you guys, who’s in?

McGregor Vs …? – Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 13, 2021

