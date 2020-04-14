Conor McGregor

The former champion of UFC and world-renowned Conor McGregor kept his promise to deliver help with medical supplies to his native country.

Everybody knows “The Notorious“, And something remarkable that the Irish have done, is to help the prevention of the coronavirus, where he asked the inhabitants of the country to take isolation more seriously, as well as increasing security measures and more movement to combat the pandemic.

Last month, the former two-division champion of UFC had an interaction with the finance minister Paschal Donohoe. In his reply to the president, McGregor He promised to deliver 1 million euros in personal protective equipment. Now everything seems to indicate that the equipment has already been delivered.

In a series of Tweets published yesterday. Conor I send masks trucks and medical supplies to various hospitals in the country.

McGregor It has urged the country not to make trips, including air, as also promised, in addition to asking the country to mobilize the military to help maintain quarantine controls. I also recommend that the country stop construction projects until insulation ends.

However, delivering large quantities of medical supplies will likely have a much greater impact: Hospitals around the world experience a shortage of the medical equipment needed to do their job safely and with less risk of contracting or transmitting the coronavirus to others..

At the end of this article, Ireland has 10,647 cases of coronavirus, with 365 deaths. This is an increase in cases since McGregor He called in a military mobilization video, and a considerable increase in deaths after the request.