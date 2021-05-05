“Conor McGregor is the laughing stock of MMA”

Colby Covington / Conor McGregor | Image: Todayuknews

As he prepares to face Dustin Poirier (26–6) at UFC 264, Conor McGregor (22-5) has shown interest in facing Kamaru Usman (19-1) for the UFC World Welterweight Championship.. It is a fight that would be huge and exciting but Colby Covington (16-2) was not amused as he showed to MMAFighting.com.

Colby Covington slams Conor McGregor

«He just wants to get some headlines. Come on, dude, the guy just got knocked out by ‘Dustin Sorry-ier’. Come on, are you serious? Want a shot at the 170-pound title? He’s taking beatings at 155 pounds and wants to fight at the top of welterweight. Everybody knows what Conor is doing. It really isn’t going to do it. He won’t go up and fight at welterweight.

He’s only doing it to get attention. Try to get people to take it seriously because honestly, it’s a joke. He’s the laughing stock of the MMA community, and even casual fans, who say, ‘Conor’s over. It’s finished ‘. He made all that money with his whiskey, he made all that money with Mayweather, he has no motivation. Nothing makes him get up early in the morning to fight.

Colby Covington | Image: Getty Images