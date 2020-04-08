To say that Ali Abdelaziz does not have a good relationship with Conor McGregor would be an understatement.. The agent and the fighter have been attacking each other for years. It is impossible to know when the rivalry began, but it seems that it will never end. This is also taken advantage of by the first when one of his clients is going to confront “The Notorious” or to try to make that happen, knowing what a combat with this entails.

And the story continues because in a recent interview with TMZ Sports Abdelaziz launched a new attack on the Irishman after he claimed that his client Khabib Nurmagomedov did not want to compete against Tony Ferguson at UFC 249.

“You’re telling everyone to stay at home, but when Khabib does, because the Russian government doesn’t allow travel, do you call him a chicken? It’s the same. Conor is not number one, not two, not three. There is Khabib, Justin (Gaethje) and Tony. Conor is the fourth. Right now he’s not even in the conversation. He’s just a jealous prostitute, he’s too old to make money. It’s crazy because he’s been telling everyone to stay home, he’s been donating millions, and now we all know it’s a lie. “

We live in an unprecedented moment …

The crisis caused by the coronavirus has put us in a few days in a situation that nobody could imagine. The threat to everyone’s health must be our first concern. And then, the social and economic consequences that are already hitting our community hard. But our commitment to you and to all of our readers is stronger than ever.

Producing this content you are reading costs money.

The money that allows writers, editors, and other staff of MMA.UNO can support their families.

We do not close our content like other media do, because we want everyone to be able to read it.

But we do ask those who can collaborate with us to help us. For this we include a voluntary donation button, We are going to allocate this money to our editors and improve our content.

– People who can collaborate with us in the short future will be able to read our content through advertising.