Conor McGregor: “I’m thinking of buying Manchester United”



McGregor is declared a soccer fan.

Photo: Jeff Bottari / Getty Images

TO Conor mcgregor loves to attract attention. Sometimes for the better, sometimes for the worse. Others simply with curious comments, as is the case today. The renowned UFC fighter pointed out that a tweet, out of nowhere, that is thinking of buying Manchester United.

In the message he asked his fans about it. And beyond that Conor McGregor is a self-confessed soccer fan, it may not happen to adults. Although we could not rule out investing in the club. He would not be the first athlete to do so even though it is not his discipline. LeBron James has done it at Liverpool and has obtained very good results.

Hey guys, I’m thinking about buying Manchester United!

What do you think? – Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 20, 2021

According to Forbes, for 2018 the Irishman’s net worth was $ 99 million. Since then, he has further increased his fortune, not only thanks to the fights he has had, but also to his Proper No Twelve, your own whiskey.

How McGregor prepares for the trilogy with Poirier

Of what we do have certainty regarding Conor mcgregor It is of what Will fight Dustin Poirier again, who knocked him out earlier in the year. With the trilogy they will conclude their story. It will be next July 10, at UFC 264.

This is how McGregor is preparing for the battle that could knock him off the circuit or give him the impetus to retake the throne he once held without question.