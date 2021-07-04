Conor McGregor greets fans outside restaurant in Las Vegas

Conor McGregor is in Las Vegas for his fight with Dustin Poirier on July 10 at UFC 264. And the fans are really excited. So much so that on Saturday night the Irishman was having dinner in a restaurant and many waited for him outside to greet him and wish him well. «The Notorious» corresponded to this affection getting out of the car to greet them. He was also doing a bit of shadow boxing to be seen in top form.

Now it remains that the Irish respond during the fight as the fans expect and defeat the American. Each has won one of the two they have had so we’ll see what happens next Saturday. Either one can clinch victory as they are two of the best lightweights in the world. And in the same way “The Diamond” also has a good legion of fans waiting for it to succeed..

