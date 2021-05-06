Conor McGregor goes back to his origins and sends a message to Dustin Poirier: “You woke up the beast”

Conor McGregor | Image: Reuters

Known as the fighter who made known to UFC globally, Conor McGregor seems to have returned to his origins. Confirmed as the rival of Dustin Poirier At UFC 264, the Irishman took the stance that made him world famous.

Using your account Twitter, “The Notorious” he sent a message to his rival ahead of the historic trilogy, which will take place on July 10.

July 10th I will do this absolutely flawlessly. We have these clowns sussed and fully! 🤡 🤡 🤡 💣

They wanna play a game of tactics?

No problem, see you in there.

You’ve awoken a beast.

A beast with the backing of a much higher power!

Say your prayers 🙏 – Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 6, 2021

“On July 10 I will win without fail. They want to make a game with tactics? No problem, I find you there. You woke up the beast, a beast with much more power. Say your prayers “, wrote Mcgregor, in your account Twitter

The combat that will be the star of UFC 264, was confirmed after the hard defeat suffered in UFC 257. In the fight, the Irishman returned to the Octagon after a year out. Combat with Dustin mark the rematch of the first fight in 2014, when “The Notorious” I knocked out the American in the first round, at featherweights.

In the rematch Poirier showed his evolution as a fighter. Now, in the lightweight, he fought much smarter and surprised the Irishman, knocking him out in the second round.

The trilogy has generated a lot of expectations from fans and UFC. It is expected to again break a great sales record of PPV.

In addition to the fight between two lightweights. The winner of the trilogy will have the opportunity to fight for the division belt. The new division champion will be known when Charles Oliveira Y Michael Chandler face each other in the stellar of UFC 262.