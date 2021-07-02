Conor McGregor gives an explanation about his alleged infection

Within days of his fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, a photo of Conor McGregor indicated a possible staph infection. If true, it could mean in the worst case the cancellation of the fight, but if this does not happen, it could lead to the Irish not being at one hundred percent of his capabilities on July 10.

But what is the truth in this supposed infection? According to Conor McGregor himself nothing at all. A fan, concerned about the health of the former UFC lightweight world champion, wanted him to confirm that he is fine. “The Notorious” replied confirming that there is no such ailment.

No. Just vicious brain damaging elbows. – Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 2, 2021

– Conor, please tell me you don’t have a staph infection.

– Not. Just a few extremely damaging nudges.

The Irish Gladiator puts everyone at ease with this statement clarifying that the injury he has in his elbow is the result of his training. In this way – although we will be attentive to any news in this regard – we leave behind the concern about the infection to look at what happens in eight days in McGregor vs. Poirier 3.

