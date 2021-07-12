Conor McGregor fractures and falls to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264

The long-awaited trilogy between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor came to an anticlimactic end when it ended in medical detention.

Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor entered UFC 264 looking to settle scores and become the next contender for the lightweight title. But more than confirming themselves as the challenger of Charles Oliveira, both warriors sought to remain with the pride of the trilogy.

The fight began with Conor McGregor being the aggressor kicking Dustin Poirier. The Irishman threw 3 or 4 kicks of different styles and to different parts of the body. Then he would reach for a left hook and launch another kick. This time Poirier responded with his first kick to the leg. Conor hit a straight left hand and Poirier responded with a pair of his own left foot.

This would cause Conor McGregor to be the first to seek to clinch the fight. Eventually the match would hit the ground with Conor underneath trying to fit a guillotine. However, Poirier avoided being pulled with his legs and took advantage of the cage to keep himself safe. Dustin was patient and managed to improve his position until he finished at the top.

From there, Poirier sought to take control of the actions and hit a few nudges. McGregor was undaunted and responded with his own elbows from below. Yet it was Dustin who got the better of it and Conor was looking for a guillotine again. The position was not ideal and Poirier broke contact and invited McGregor to stand.

They stood to exchange blows, and again it seemed that it was Poirier who was better off. McGregor tries to throw a punch and suddenly goes to the ground. Dustin lunges at him and has him on the verge of completion, but Herb Dean lets the actions continue until the round is over. At that moment the shot opens and you can see that Conor McGregor has suffered an injury that will prevent him from going out to the second round.