Conor McGregor expresses to his fans the possibility of buying Manchester United

Irishman Conor McGregor seems interested in the world of football, one of the most lucrative businesses in sport. “The Notorious” apparently interested in acquiring the Manchester United.

Following a dispute over a donation to the foundation of Dustin Poirier, rival that will have the trilogy at UFC 264. Mcgregor seems to look to other horizons, and in his account of Twitter He asked his fans about the possibility of acquiring the equipment.

Hey guys, I’m thinking about buying Manchester United!

What do you think? – Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 20, 2021

The Irishman does not go through a great phase in the Octagon. Conor he has been alternating between wins and losses in his last few games. He comes from being knocked out by Dustin Poirier on UFC 257, The record for his last four fights is 2-2.

It is likely that you do not have the capital to complete the transaction. But it would not be unreasonable to think that it could have a group of investors behind it to back it up and place the capital to achieve that.

Recently, Mcgregor sold his shares of Proper Twelve your brand of Whiskey. But many fans think that he does not have the necessary capital to acquire the club.

At the moment, Manchester United has a value of $ 4 trillion, the same value as Endeavor I buy UFC on 2016. Although it is not impossible, the chances of buying the equipment are not great. See for the value and investors involved in the sports franchise.