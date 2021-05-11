Conor McGregor explains his interest in wanting to acquire Manchester United

A true phenomenon of MMA And of business, the sky seems the limit for Conor McGregor when it comes to business. Willing to expand his heritage, the legend of the UFC admitted the possibility of investing in soccer.

A conversation came up regarding Celtic first to be honest. To acquire shares from Dermot Desmond. I am certainly interested in acquiring a sports team at some stage!

“First came a conversation about Celtic being honest. To acquire shares in Dermot Desmond. I am really interested in acquiring a club at some point. Both Celtic and Manchester United are the teams that I like, for sure. I am open. I feel like I can do great things for a club ”, wrote the Irishman on his account Twitter.

Business of Conor outside of MMA got a great return after launching a brand of Whiskey. The success of the brand rendered the former champion, who sold his shares for a value of 600 million.

The supposed link between United Y Conor began, after the controversy of the Super league, which led to team fans criticizing the owners. At the moment, Manchester United belongs to the Americans, Joel and Avram Glazer, who inherited their father’s estate, Malcolm, who died in 2014.

The current value of the club is $ 4 billion pounds. The current owners of the sports franchise, ruled out the sale of the team.