Conor McGregor doesn’t rule out fighting Logan and Jake Paul

Conor McGregor is busy right now with Dustin Poirier.The two will meet the day after tomorrow in the main event at UFC 264 – but does not rule out in the future facing brothers Logan and Jake Paul.

While recently speaking to news.com.au, the Irishman spoke like this: «Never say Never. If they are going to continue competing and all that … Who knows?«. It does not confirm anything but it does not say no.

Economically there is no doubt that a fight between McGregor and either of the Paul brothers would be huge. But maybe by the time “The Notorious” definitively shifts away from mixed martial arts as a full-time fighter. He could face both of them before saying goodbye to combat sports forever.

Taking advantage of these words from the native of Ireland, it is interesting to remember those of Logan Paul from a few months ago: Yes, I mean, you can see a lot of Mayweather videos. You can watch him fight McGregor over and over again. And watch him fight Tenshin. It’s Floyd Mayweather though. Your arsenal is almost limitless. So watch all the videos you want but I don’t really know what you are going to be able to make clear. But I will say that I am not impressed by Conor McGregor’s performance.. I really think if you put Conor McGregor here right now, in a training session, he would defeat him…. McGregor is an MMA fighter, okay, he gets hit easily. Dustin Poirier kicked him in the butt… June 6 is going to be a difficult night for Floyd.

Logan and Jake Paul | Image: Boxing Insider

