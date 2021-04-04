Conor McGregor congratulates His Highness Khaled bin Hamad Al Khalifa on BRAVE CF 50

SEEF DISTRICT._ Conor ‘The Notorious’ McGregor congratulates the founder of BRAVE Combat Federation his highness the sheik Khaled bin Hamad Al Khalifa, by BRAVE CF 50 and the efforts it has made to revolutionize mixed martial arts around the world.

BRAVE CF 50 it was a celebration of BRAVE CF as the only mixed martial arts promotion to visit 21 countries, five continents, in its first 50 events, making it the only promotion in MMA truly global.

In a video message to His Highness the Sheikh Khaled, McGregor He sent his comments on the success of the promotion.

“Congratulations to you on your 50th MMA show, absolutely brilliant. I want to personally thank you for creating these events for our Irish fighters and fighters around the world », He says Mcgregor.

BRAVE CF has had massive success since its establishment on September 23, 2016, and is currently the fastest growing sports media property in the world, the largest sports media property in the Middle East, and has acquired the largest market share of MMA in Asia with operations under development in Indonesia, Philippines, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, India, Pakistan, Middle East, covering South Asia, West Asia, Central Asia and Southeast Asia.

Mcgregor He also referred to the difficulty of the MMA for athletes and how the vision of HH. Sh Khaled has been crucial to the success of many professional mixed martial artists around the world.

“It is such a difficult business and having someone like you so involved in sport is crucial for us and I want to thank you for that. So big congratulations to you, Sheikh Khaled, on your 50th MMA show. Come on BRAVE CF «, added.