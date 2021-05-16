Conor McGregor “congratulates” Charles Oliveira and the champion attacks him

Charles Oliveira is the new UFC lightweight world champion. The Brazilian fighter knocked out Michael Chandler a few hours ago at UFC 262. It was not an easy victory because the American was close to finishing it in the first round but “Do Bronx” was able to recover to hit him back in the second round.

Conor McGregor “congratulates” Charles Oliveira

After the coronation of Charles Oliveira, Conor McGregor made this post On twitter:

Congrats to Olivera on becoming the 11th UFC lightweight champion.

Wonder who Twelve is… – Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 16, 2021

Congratulations to Olivera on becoming the 11th UFC lightweight champion. I wonder who the twelfth will be …«.

And the champion attacks him

The response of the new champion that we see below is understood first because the Irish He did not write his last name and second well because he assumes that he will beat him to take away the title.

Conor, worry about Dustin. Conor, since you’re so tough: First of all, you beat Dustin, and then you come to Brazil and I’m going to kick your ass. He has to get past Dustin first. He’s one of those guys who just talks a lot. He has to beat Dustin first.

Conor McGregor | Image: Reuters

