Conor McGregor confirms that at some point he will fight at welterweight again

By Edwin Pérez – Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor has fought 3 times in the welterweight division. The Irishman faced Nate Diaz at 170 pounds with a win each, and in January 2020 he beat Donald Cerrone via TKO in just one round.

Conor is currently focused on the third tiebreaker match against Dustin Poirier at 155 pounds, a fight that is expected to take place on July 10 in the star of the UFC 264. However, McGregor has hinted at interest in returning to 170 pounds to challenge the reigning welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman.

That said, McGregor was asked via Twitter if we will ever see him compete at welterweight again. McGregor was blunt and answered in the affirmative:

Conor McGregor: “Yes. I always liked the way it looked, how I felt, and how I performed at 170. I will definitely go back up! ”

And it is. I’ve always liked how I looked, felt, and performed at 170.

Conor McGregor goes 2-1 in the welterweight division, so it is natural that he wants to compete in that category one more time, and it must be added that he will save the weight cut.

Plus there’s the fact that McGregor has faced two lightweights at welterweight, so it would be interesting to see him face an opponent who is used to fighting at 170 pounds, someone like Colby Covington, who has already thrown some verbal daggers at Conor.

