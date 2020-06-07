While it is nothing new that Conor McGregor announce his retirement from MMA on Twitter, the former double champion of a UFC It has revealed that problems to get a new fight is what has made him want to move away from the sport momentarily.

The Irishman chatted with ESPN (via MMA Junkie) after the UFC 250 and basically confirmed that not being able to make a fight against Justin Gaethje The 155-pound interim belt is what motivates this supposed new retirement of his.

“Sport doesn’t excite me anymore, and that’s it. All this waiting. There is nothing going on. I am reviewing all these options and at the moment there is nothing. There is nothing that excites me. They should have kept things moving. I say, why delay [la pelea titular entre Khabib Nurmagomedov y Gaethje] Until September? Something else will happen in September and that fight is not going to happen. I made them see (the UFC) a plan and a method that was going to work, but they just want to drag things out to keep it from happening. Whatever I say, they will say the opposite to show some kind of power. They had to have done that, a fight between Justin and me for the interim title and keep things moving. ”

With the refusal of a fight against Gaethje, McGregor set his sights on a super-fight against who is still considered to be the greatest Middleweight of all time, Anderson Silva. The Brazilian did not think twice about accepting, but that confrontation, according to the Irishman, does not enter the plans of the UFC high command either.

“There is nothing there for me. I am trying to get excited. I am doing my best. And when Anderson came out I said, ‘Hell, yeah. That would be a good fight. ’ And then everyone started saying that he is old and that his days are over. And I was like, ‘What? Fighting the ex-champion Medium, who happens to be the greatest fighter of all time in my eyes, doesn’t pay off? ’And you know what, they’re right. Because it would go out there, it would end, and then what would happen? They would say that it is old, that it is finished and that its glory days are over. ”

Returning to the octagon after more than a year of inactivity with a TKO in forty seconds over Donald cerrone in the stellar of UFC 246McGregor said he wants to fight twice more in the remainder of the year, but apparently he has lost all the inspiration he had to compete.

“I am a little bored. I saw the last event. I saw the event yesterday (Saturday). I just don’t get excited about sports anymore. I don’t know if it’s because there is no public. I don’t know if that’s it. But it no longer strikes me. ”

Although McGregor does not rule out fighting in the future, it is safe to say that he has ended his 2020.

“We will see what the future holds. But right now, in the immediate future, 2020, all the best, “he concluded.