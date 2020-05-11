Unsure about competing amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, if anything discovered Conor McGregor after seeing the UFC 249 is that he wants everyone to know how loud his beats sound.

As usual, the Irishman made himself known on social media after a PPV and, in a series of tweets, has deployed what he believes will be the future of the Light Weight division and insulted almost all of the top 5.

As the tweets are many, I attach them as a list below.

On competing without an audience:

The fans make the sport!

Watching the other night I was against going in without them. But it will be my fucking pleasure to display the power I possess with zero background noise for them.

Its me and Justin next as khabib is the biggest bottle fighter in the game.

Guarantee it. – Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 11, 2020

On Tony Ferguson’s level:

I love Tony. We represented him amazingly at Paradigm sports and were betrayed for a promise of a baseball contract. But frame and preparation here was just embarrassing. His methods and conversation are humorous / enjoyable but he was never the level perceived. Although tough. – Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 11, 2020

On the future of ‘El Cucuy’:

It is Dustin / Tony next when Tony heals.

If he does. Dustin will beat him also if changes are not made. Which they won’t. Dustin, although game, and in the mix, will be fed to the floor again. Couple wins here / there then folded in half. Rinse and repeat – Dustin career. – Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 11, 2020

On Gaethje questioning his fitness as a father over a year ago:

Justin, there is no danger in a man that hugs legs, we all know. Try and dance around what the real threat is here all you want.

I am going to fucking butcher you.

Your teeth. I’m going to put them on a fucking necklace.

Speak on my skills as a father?

You are fucking dead. – Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 11, 2020

About Gaethje saying he will represent the United States in his unifying fight with Nurmagomedov.

Don’t ever say you represent the great nation of the United States of America ever again. No true American would speak so highly of, or allow, a convicted member of a Jihadi terror cell represent them.

Never Forget!

You are a fucking blind fool, and I am going to finish the job. – Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 11, 2020

About Nurmagomedov:

Khabib you absolute embarrassment. Scurrying, hiding rat as usual. As I have said many times. As has been seen many times. Through the pane of glass it was confirmed what was always known.

“No comment” lol.

An embarrassment to real fighting. – Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 11, 2020

And finally, about his future in sports.

After this division demolition job.

It is 170lbs. – Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 11, 2020

McGregor made his return to the octagon after more than a year of inactivity knocking out forty seconds to Donald cerrone in the stellar of UFC 246.