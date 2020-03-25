Conor McGregor Campaigns to Prevent the Coronavirus Pandemic

Irishman Conor McGregor has strong feelings about the coronavirus pandemic and the steps his country needs to take to combat its spread.

The star of the UFC released a video this afternoon where he called on the world to prevent the coronavirus plague. In particular, McGregor Indian, that there is no time to lose and a global lock should be implemented as soon as possible.

“I mean that while everyone is debating a total closure, I think we should do it”, said McGregor. “Any time spent debating is unnecessary time against the clock. I know a tough fight, and when I see it, we now have one on our hands. I want to call my people, the great people of Ireland. This fight needs us all. ”

“We are all together in the red corner waiting for the bell. So let’s get together and ring the bell ourselves, including around the world. The real block must begin, and must begin now. A confinement together. A united confinement. We must close our airports. We must close all non-essential deals. We must cut off non-essential travel ”.

The video of McGregor comes after critical days of the evolution of the coronavirus, where many people visit the beach and parks risking their health and lives.

“We need to take the same measures as some of the most affected countries, only we must do it more quickly”, said Conor. “We have the advantage here, in that we can see this coming. We can see this coming, but if we do not act to our advantage, then we cannot expect different results. ”

“We are not adhering to social distancing, at least not to the extent required to maintain exponential growth. A lock will facilitate this. It will reduce transmissions, relieve pressure from our front-line staff, and allow us to identify all of our cases. These methods are strict but necessary and have worked in China and Hong Kong. “

Ireland, we have this. We not only have the formula, we have it in advance. Come on, Ireland. Come on, rest of the world. A united lock. Let’s be together. Together we are. God bless us all”. The Irishman concluded.