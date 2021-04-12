Conor McGregor calls off his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier: “Good luck with your old contract”

Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier | Image: Sportsfile

Conor mcgregor has been so insulted by the accusation of Dustin Poirier that he no longer wants the trilogy fight that was unofficially scheduled for him UFC 264.

Poirier responded yesterday to a tweet from McGregor revealing that the Irishman and his team never contacted his foundation, The Good Fight Foundation, to agree on the plan of where the $ 500,000 that had been promised as part of the donation would be allocated.

After assuring that his good gesture was a “donation, not a debt”, McGregor has canceled his third episode with Poirier, assuring that now he is going to fight with “someone else.”

You’re ripped you inbred hillbilly. Why do you wink with your ears? You fucking brain dead hillbilly. 500k with no plan in place. Ye hang tight. Fool. You must be new to money. The fight is off btw. I’m going to fight someone else on the 10th. Good luck on your old contract kid. – Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 12, 2021

«You are marked (physically), you innate peasant. Why are you winking with your ears? You fucking brained peasant. $ 500,000 without a plan. Keep waiting. Fool. You must be new to money. The fight is off, by the way. I’m going to fight someone else on July 10. Good luck with your old contract, kid.

Indifferent to the threat, Poirier had no qualms about reminding McGregor how things turned out at the UFC 257.

“Okay”.

If McGregor maintains this position, the one who would lose is Poirier, and not only economically.

The 32-year-old turned down the possibility of contesting the vacant 155-pound belt against Charles Oliveira in the UFC 262 to guarantee the trilogy (of money) with McGregor.

As a result, the UFC turned to the former three-time champion of Bellator, Michael Chandler.