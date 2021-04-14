Conor McGregor breaks out against Dustin Poirier and cancels the fight

Conor McGregor exploded after Dustin Poirier’s claim and in addition to insulting him, he claims that his fight on July 10 will be canceled.

For the past few hours, Poirier and McGregor have been embroiled in an argument regarding the donation Conor promised for Dustin’s foundation. ‘The Diamond’ published that ‘The Notorious’ and its people had not followed up on the issue. This caused the annoyance of the Irishman who said he had no obligation to donate the money. Conor’s argument lies in not having received concrete information about what would be done with the donated money.

You’re ripped you inbred hillbilly. Why do you wink with your ears? You fucking brain dead hillbilly. 500k with no plan in place. Ye hang tight. Fool. You must be new to money. The fight is off btw. I’m going to fight someone else on the 10th. Good luck on your old contract kid. – Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 12, 2021

Undeterred, Dustin Poirier responded to McGregor with a GIF of the final moments of UFC 257

Ok pic.twitter.com/Fwg0GM7bs2 – The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 12, 2021

Conor McGregor’s outburst reveals the old version of the Irishman and forgets all the cordiality of previous months. It remains to be seen if Conor’s annoyance persists and the UFC allows the Irishman to follow through on his threat and let him switch opponents.