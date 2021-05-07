Conor McGregor attacks Floyd Mayweather for what happened with Jake Paul

Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor | Image: Christopher Katsarov, The Canadian Press via AP

Floyd Mayweather and Jake Paul starred a few hours ago on the way to the fight that “Money” will have against Logan Paul on June 6 after arguing and after the youtuber took off the cap that led to both of them hitting each other. Conor McGregor (22-5) did not want to miss the opportunity to attack his former opponent in the ring Both because of the incident and because the undefeated boxer agreed to face the youtuber (via Instagram).

Conor McGregor attacks Floyd Mayweather

Hey, Leonard Ellerbe, What the hell is floyd doing? The kid snuggled up, didn’t fight back once, and Floyd keeps running around acting like the tough guy. The kid just pulled this mess out of a situation where Floyd is out of the drain for him. I should thank you. It is shameful! From professional to professional, it’s embarrassing.

“He won’t scratch 10 million for this fight and he knows it. It was already canceled once. The world is seeing this on Twitter. I’d fight a decent average pro and command 20 million up, but it’s this shit. Whichever way you do it, it’s sad. Fight someone for real, on your record, or fuck off mate. Hit the head! »,