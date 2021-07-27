Conor McGregor attacks Dustin and Jolie Poirier again, deleting tweets

In recent posts on social media, subsequently deleted, Conor McGregor verbally attacked Dustin and Jolie Poirier again, giving in one of them an answer to a false account of the fighter’s wife. Fortunately we have the words of the Irish star thanks to Chris Taylor:

«Get out of my private messages, bitch«.

Warning

«Is the covid good and the father is the devil?«.

Jumping with a guillotine is not a takedown. Absorbing a leg kick is not defending yourself. A medical stop is not a technical knockout. The game goes on bitches. For me you are all ants that I piss on. You are not even peasants. Ants I’m pissing on!

Wow, guys! Checked the kick with the buttock«.

Because Conor McGregor’s posts were removed there has been no response from “The Diamond” or his wife. They also did not make any reference to this tweet collecting the statements of the native of Ireland. On the other hand, the American was posting other messages like this:

«‘He who is not brave enough to take risks will achieve nothing in life’. – Muhammad Ali”.

The rivalry between the fighters remains here for the moment but surely there will be new exchanges of words in the future with a view to a fourth fight that everyone expects them to have in 2022.

