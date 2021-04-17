Conor McGregor asks UFC for new belts and Nate Diaz reacts

The rivalry between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz has added a new chapter.

A few days ago, when Conor had his social media lawsuit with Dustin Poirier, he proposed to the UFC to create a “McGregor Belt.”

II feel it’s time to break out this baby for the next fight. I ask the UFC to please create The McGregor belt. I suggest rose gold and rubies. Think patek rare. pic.twitter.com/bGSRBhRwAa – Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 31, 2021

Now, this Friday the Irishman suggested the creation of another special belt for him.

Let’s do two belts actually @ufc. Champ Champ always does two. We’ve got “The McGregor Belt” currently in creation, and now we’ve got the all new “RMF” belt.

“The Richest Motherfucker Belt.”

This prompted a reaction from Nate Diaz, who points out that Conor needs belts to regain his confidence.