Conor McGregor asks UFC for new belts and Nate Diaz reacts

The rivalry between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz has added a new chapter.

A few days ago, when Conor had his social media lawsuit with Dustin Poirier, he proposed to the UFC to create a “McGregor Belt.”

“I think it’s time to get this baby (belt) out for the next fight. I ask the UFC to please create the ‘McGregor’ belt. I suggest it be rose gold in color and with rubies. Or yellow gold and with emeralds if possible. It would also be nice. I am open to design suggestions. “

Now, this Friday the Irishman suggested the creation of another special belt for him.

“We better make two belts, UFC. The Champ Champ always makes two. We have “The McGregor Belt” currently in the making, and now we have the all-new “RMF” belt. The Richest Motherfu *** r Belt. In this way we can put both rubies and emeralds to good use. “

This prompted a reaction from Nate Diaz, who points out that Conor needs belts to regain his confidence.

“UFC, go ahead, make this little bitch a belt or two, with rubies or whatever she wants on them. I think you really need them. You need your confidence at the top so that you can do well. So make the belt if you want. And go out there and get them, champ. “