Conor McGregor asks the UFC to create the “McGregor Belt” for the third fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264

By Edwin Pérez – Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier are expected to meet on July 10 at UFC 264, in what will be the third tiebreaker between these fighters.

The first time McGregor and Poirier faced each other, it was at UFC 178 in September 2014, a fight that ended with McGregor prevailing via knockout in the first round.

Poirier vs. McGregor II took place on January 24 of this year in the star of UFC 257. This time it was Poirier who surprised by giving the Irishman his first defeat by way of knockout.

For now McGregor vs. Poirier III has no headline implications. It is more of a money match between two popular lightweight athletes. However, McGregor wants the third fight against Poirier to start, and via Twitter he asked the Octagon company to prepare a symbolic belt, and he even made suggestions about the name of said belt and the materials with which it should be made:

“I have a feeling it’s time to get this guy (belt) out for the next fight. I ask the UFC for the favor of creating ‘The McGregor Belt’. I suggest rose gold and rubies. Think of a rare Patek (perhaps referring to the Patek watch brand).

II feel it’s time to break out this baby for the next fight. I ask the UFC to please create The McGregor belt. I suggest rose gold and rubies. Think patek rare. pic.twitter.com/bGSRBhRwAa – Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 31, 2021

Or possibly yellow gold with emeralds. That would be nice too. I am open to design suggestions. Let’s get in touch UFC ”.

Or yellow gold and emeralds possibly. Might be nice also.

I’m open to design suggestions.

Let’s link up @ufc #TheMcGregorBelt – Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 31, 2021

Follow me on Facebook: Edwin Pérez

Email: edwinperez92mma@gmail.com

WhatsApp and Telegram: (+57) 3195629062