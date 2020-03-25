The afternoon of TuesdayConor McGregor sent a message to the leaders of Ireland, requesting a complete blockade in the country to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

“I know a good and tough fight when I see it, and now we have one in our hands,” said McGregor in a video published on their networks. “I want to call my people: the great people of Ireland. This fight needs all of us. We are all together in the red corner and waiting for the bell, so let’s get together and ring the bell ourselves, including people from the rest of the world. ”

“A real blockade must begin, and it must begin now”, I add McGregor. “A confinement together. A united confinement. We must close our airports. We must close all non-essential deals. We must cut off all non-essential travel. ”

The video of “The Notorious” I quickly get to Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe. Donohoe encouraged Conor use their platforms to encourage social isolation.

“Today I am buying personal protection equipment worth 1 million euros to take it off in all combat hospitals in the Leinster region”, ad McGregor to Donohoe.

In response to Donohoe, McGregor I advocate an urge to close non-core businesses like construction. It also requested a complete closure of the airports, but acknowledged that the control measures “Strict” could be enough if a complete closure is considered impossible.

McGregor he implied in a few words that Ireland and the world needs to do more to stop the spread of the coronavirus.