Conor Benn-Samuel Vargas and two Women’s World Cups, tomorrow Saturday in England

This Saturday we will be able to see an interesting gala promoted by Matchroom Boxing and held in London, where six bouts will be played, highlighting a new appearance of the thriving Conor Benn and two world titles in the female category.

The main fight of the night faces the English Conor benn (17-0, 11 KO) against the Colombian Samuel Vargas (31-6-2, 14 KO). It will be ten rounds at welterweight and with a WBA intermediate title at stake, being the second time that Vargas travels to the United Kingdom, since in 2018 he fought against Amir Khan, whom he caused problems to the point of knocking him down. He comes from enduring seven rounds against Vergil Ortiz last summer, a fight on whose previous dates he spoke with ESPABOX.

Conor Benn is one of Eddie Hearn’s protégés and, at 24, has another tough test after beating Sebastian Formella a few months ago by unanimous decision. The son of the great Nigel Benn, world champion of middle and super middleweights in the 90s, is a fighter whom many point out as a world medium-term aspirant, since he is a complete boxer and with a very careful career, without received punishment . It appears in the top fifteen places on the IBF and WBA world charts. He is a favorite to raise his arm after the fight, but he should not be neglected before a tough fighter like Bogotá, who lives in Canada.

At the gala we will have two very interesting women’s world championships. At middleweight, the British Savannah marshall (9-0, 7 KO) exposes her WBO title against the veteran Swede Maria lindberg (19-6-2, 10 KO). The one from Malmoe comes as a replacement for the Belgian Femke Hermans, since a member of her team contracted covid-19. Lindberg has been a world challenger on several occasions, the last in 2019, but it seems that her best days are already spent in the ring.

In addition, at bantamweight we will have a duel for the WBA world championship, which is vacant. The british Shannon courtenay (6-1, 3 KO) and the Australian Ebanie Bridges (5-0, 2 KOs) will seek glory for the first time, in a match that has been progressively heated by social networks. The issues of femininity, boxer outfits and stereotypes have marked a week full of cross statements between the two, whose differences they will have to resolve on the ensogado.

The other fight with interest of the London afternoon-night will bring us the British of Pakistani origin Kash farooq (14-1, 6 KO) and his Nicaraguan rival Alexander Espinoza (20-2-2, 8 KO). They are measured in ten rounds with a WBC intermediate belt, currently held by the Central American.

The evening can be seen in its entirety on DAZN, and will begin this Saturday at 8:00 p.m.