Conor Benn demolished Vargas. The next Avanesyan?

Last night at an interesting gala promoted by Matchroom Boxing and held in London, the English Conor benn (18-0, 12 KO), perhaps in the best performance of his career, he defeated the Colombian resident in Canada in an assault Samuel Vargas (31-7-2, 14 KO).

Vargas is a tough guy who has faced great world champions and who showed his breed in his last fight against Vergil Ortiz, but Benn did not give him a choice or to complain. At one minute and twenty seconds into the first round, he chained a series of blows that brought Vargas to the ropes, who could not resist the already dangerous impacts that forced the referee to stop the fight correctly.

A great image of Benn, of whom there is talk that he could try the European title of the welterweight category, in the power of the old acquaintance of the Spanish fans, the Russian David Avanesyan, who decisively defeated the Englishman Josh Kelly in his last fight.

Conor Benn, 24, gave a great image of power in the short time he was in the ring.

In the women’s world championships, in the middleweight, the British Savannah marshall (10-0, 8 KOs) kept her WBO title against the veteran Swede Maria lindberg (19-7-2, 10 KO) who agreed to replace the Belgian Femke Hermans, and who in her fifth world attempt suffered the first defeat before the limit. The big Marshall dominated her smugly and as soon as she laid down powerful hands, she brought down the Swede. First in the second round and then in the third for the final count. Marshall is an excellent boxer and with a physique far superior to her rivals.

There is talk of a rematch against Claressa Shields, the world super welterweight champion, who lost her only boxing match, on the amateur field, to Marshall.

And in the best fight of the night, in the bantamweight duel for the WBA world championship, vacant, the British Shannon courtenay (7-1, 4 KO) and the Australian Ebanie Bridges (5-1, 2 KOs) led a fight with great rhythm and many offensive actions, in which Courtenay’s best technique and precision prevailed.

The fight, which was preceded by controversy, was vibrant, Bridges took the initiative in many phases chasing the English, who on multiple occasions waited against the Australian and placed accurate blows that ended up closing her left eye. A great performance from both who gave it their all, and in the end the judges awarded Courtenay the unanimous triumph by 98-92, 98-92 and 97-94, with the latter score as more fair.

Courtenay-bridges

There is talk of a rematch between Courtney and her only winner Rachel Ball.

Also British of Pakistani origin Kash farooq (15-1, 6 KO) beat Nicaraguan by points in a unanimous decision Alexander Espinoza (20-3-2, 8 KO) after ten rounds, in which Farroq was better against a tough Nicaraguan, who endured moments of fierce attacks. Farroq traded many hands with Espinoza and ended up cut and damaged, something he could have avoided by imposing his more technical boxing.

The judges gave him unanimous scores of 97-93, 97-94 and 97-95.

For his part, the former debutante rugby player Nick campbell (1-0, 1 KO) beat Czech by TKO in the second round Petr frolich (2-301-1, 1 KO). Far superior Campbell, but still green.