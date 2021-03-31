Connie Nielsen defends Wonder Woman 1984 and says she was criticized for the delays she had – Tomatazos

No one can deny it, Wonder Woman has become one of the most beloved characters on the big screen, all thanks to the Zack Snyder and Patty Jenkins films. The superheroine has become an inspiration to millions of people around the world and it seems that her path has not ended. His most recent appearance was in Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%, but there are those who prefer the version seen in solo movies, and one of them is Connie Nielsen. The interpreter of Queen Hippolyta defends the vision of Patty and he claims that it is brilliant and incredibly beautiful, and that the bad reviews it received were due to the delays in the release date.

Wonder Woman 1984 brings us back to the beautiful and powerful Diana, this time immersed in the eighties, a time full of color but also of latent conflicts. The antagonists are Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal) and Chetaah (Kristen Wiig), a duo that presents new conflicts to the main star; but Wonder Woman herself was not limited to the powers that we observed in the previous film. The continuation presents us with an armor never before seen on the big screen, golden in color and capable of maximizing its incredible abilities. Unfortunately, the film failed to achieve what its predecessor did, moreover, with the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%, there are many who deny the vision of Patty jenkins.

For Den of the Geek, Nielsen shares his thoughts on the vision of Patty jenkins:

I think Patty has this extraordinary vision. And it must have been incredibly painful not being able to have a normal release and watch his film being shuffled over and over again, feeling this enormous weight on his shoulders regarding a fairly large production that is supposed to bring success back. [al DECEU], and he is not able to do it because he cannot premiere the tape. I think what happens psychologically is that many films like that go into this unsafe territory where they are prepared for a trial that normally would not have happened. The fact that she moved so many times put her under scrutiny she didn’t deserve. Also, as a sequel movie, it will always be compared to the previous one.

The 55-year-old actress continues to defend her director’s work:

I say this with the deepest respect to all who may think differently. No one can say that Patty is not true to her vision of Wonder Woman, which to me is an incredibly brave and important vision. The way it changes expectations about a superhero may not be to everyone’s liking, because they’ve been conditioned to watch a ton of other movies that follow these specific markers. I think people don’t like not knowing what’s going to happen, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t try and keep moving those markers

The veteran actress concludes by saying: “A lot of people were so willing to criticize certain elements instead of seeing them as a whole. And I think that, taken together, everything that happens in this film makes a lot of sense. It makes a lot of sense and I think it is a beautiful movie. “

It is impossible to point out that the versions of Wonder Woman offered by Jenkins and Snyder they are somewhat different. While the first made her more vulnerable (emotionally) and oblivious to the armed conflict, the second gives us an Amazon princess who does not think twice when executing her enemies. Fans of the new version of the League of Justice were fascinated by Diana Prince’s display, while fans of Patty jenkins they prefer the superheroine oblivious to excessive violence. Ultimately, only the fans have the final decision.

Rumors about Wonder woman 3 they are still out there. Although Warner Bros. has not confirmed production on the film, Patty revealed to MTV News in December of last year that he already has a story in mind for the next movie; However, the director wants to wait a while for things to return to normal and make the film when theaters have opened with the same confidence.

