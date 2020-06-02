The coronavirus It has affected children to a much lesser extent than it has in adults, but in all countries they have been commented cases of children who tested positive for Covid-19 also had symptoms for a disease or inflammatory syndrome very similar to Kawasaki syndrome. These cases seemed a mystery to the medical community, but a recent investigation seems to have shed some light on it.

Study discovers connection between Covid-19 and inflammatory syndrome in children

To date, the link between Sars-Cov-2 and the development of these symptoms was not understood.However, now the possible cause has been revealed, and it also seems that children definitely do not suffer from Kawasaki syndrome.

The children who tested positive for Covid-19 and who also developed a proinflammatory cytokine storm retarded that aggravated her condition it was a case that worried doctors, but study of these cases that has been done in the United States, has confirmed, that what children suffer is a multisystemic inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C), a Covid-19 post-infectious cytokine release syndrome, which it is quite similar but it is not the same as other serious inflammatory pathologies, like Kawasaki disease or toxic shock syndrome.

TO end of april the UK Pediatric Intensive Care Society warned that children of all ages could present with a ‘multi-system’ inflammatory state requiring intensive care, described with characteristics superimposed on toxic shock syndrome and Kawasaki disease, but in this new study published in the American Journal of Emergency Medicine, the researchers of the Mount Sinai Hospital described some of the early cases of multisystemic inflammatory syndrome in children or MIS-C related to Covid-19.

The case series describes four previously healthy pediatric patients who had a rare and exaggerated inflammatory response to the Pediatric Emergency Department of Mount Sinai Hospital. Children tested negative for Covid-19 infection through a nasal swab test but her previous exposure to the disease was confirmed by serological antibody tests. The four small patients, each of whom underwent intensive care, were among the first MIS-C cases to be studied in the United States.

“Serious manifestations of Covid-19 infection in children remain rare. However, some healthy children become seriously ill due to an exaggerated and rare inflammatory response that occurred several weeks after Covid-19 infection, even if the infection was very mild, “explained the study co-author. Jennifer E. Sanders, Emergency Medicine and Pediatrics Assistant, at the Mount Sinai Icahn School of Medicine.

“Our case series highlights the need for emergency physicians to maintain a high clinical suspicion of COVID-19 post-infectious cytokine release syndrome, even in children who initially appear to be doing well. This syndrome seems to be his entity, but patients present symptoms similar to Kawasaki disease, characterized by fever, rash and conjunctivitis, along with abdominal pain and diarrhea for many. Surveillance in the evaluation of these symptoms will be essential to help identify these patients at the beginning of the clinical course, “explains another co-author of the study, Temima Waltuch.

The children tested, ages 5, 10, 12, and 13, had in common an »exaggerated cytokine storm» , that is to say, an abnormal autoimmune response to Covid-19, and they were treated with intravenous immunoglobulin and tocilizumab.

“As we continue to learn more about this syndrome, it is important for parents to be aware of the signs and symptoms to look for in their children and to seek immediate treatment if they are concerned, but also to remember that so far this appears to be an occurrence. rare in children after a recent Covid-19 infection ”, he recommends Waltuch.

What are the symptoms of MIS-C?

The most children experience fever persistent for several days (with a temperature of 38 degrees or more) in addition to orOther symptoms, such as:

irritability or decreased physical activity

unexplained abdominal pain

diarrhea

vomiting

rashes

conjunctivitis (red or red eyes)

lack of appetite

red or chapped lips or a red, wrinkled tongue that looks like a strawberry

swollen and possibly red hands and feet