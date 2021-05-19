Connecticut offers $ 1,000 as a bonus to the first unemployed who find work to revive the economy



Post COVID-19 job search.

Photo: Mario Tama / Getty Images

Connecticut is offering a $ 1,000 bonus to the first 10,000 unemployed people who land a full-time job, a unique incentive so far aimed at reviving the economy after the coronavirus pandemic.

Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont said the new program, called “Back to Work CT”, will start on May 24 and it will be funded with federal COVID-19 aid money. To be eligible, applicants must complete eight consecutive weeks in a full-time job without receiving unemployment benefits.

“Starting Monday, Connecticut will offer a $ 1,000 signing bonus,” Lamont said at his news conference Monday afternoon. “Great athletes get a signing bonus. Why don’t you get one too? ”He rhetorically asked the local population.

Applicants will be able to register on the state’s Department of Taxation website and eventually receive the bonus after eight weeks at their new full-time job, Fox News explained.

“To those of you who have been unemployed for a long time, we will pay them $ 1,000 dollars at the end of two months of work, we will give them the incentive to go back to work, make sure the work is worth it (… and) if you need help with transportation, a little extra help with child care, we have the money up front that allows you to do it, ”said the governor.

Lamont said that Connecticut’s unemployment rate has been trending downward, and the state currently has 65,000 job openings because More COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted in bars, restaurants and other businesses.