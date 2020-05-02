There are times when technology, more than ever, has to unite feelings, facilitate work and study, bring people closer, allow them to take care of themselves and, of course, make life more entertaining. Huawei knows this and, as a leading innovation company, is willing to do it through #HuaweiContigo: a way to help its users stay close to their loved ones and to minimize the impact of the coronavirus crisis on their lives. Because now that we must join efforts, thanks to its technology, it will be possible to continue with our usual activity without leaving home.

Your home, the perfect office

In a time of confinement, teleworking is imposed. Long days of remote meetings, video calls, hours and hours in front of the computer … #HuaweiContigo makes it very easy with products like your Huawei MateBook D14, with multi-screen collaboration, One Touch fingerprint sensor and Fullview screen. Those who need to make high-quality videos can opt for Huawei Mate30 Pro +, with a SuperSensing cinema camera to create audiovisual art and a Horizon screen with lateral touch interaction.

And to avoid running out of WiFi in the middle of an important interview, it doesn’t hurt to have Huawei WiFi Q2 Pro, a satellite device that always connects to the best available wireless network. Without forgetting a perfect smartphone for work, the Huawei P40 Pro incorporates what for many is the best camera in the world: a Leica 50MP quad camera with night vision that turns into a pocket telescope thanks to its zoom ultra sharp 50x. In addition, through its App Gallery, #HuaweiContigo offers office applications such as Office Suite; information directly to the smartphone, such as Squid News, and the RAE Dictionary.

To school, without leaving home

Because children and young people have to keep learning, they also have the most innovative technology. Why not replace traditional blackboards with a Huawei MediaPad T5? Its 10.1-inch Full HD IPS touchscreen will allow students not to miss one of the teacher’s explanations, and it also has dual stereo speakers. If you choose the Huawei MediaPad Ms Lite, they will have four stereo speakers, five eye-comfort modes so that your eyes do not suffer, long-lasting battery and fast charge so as not to be left out of any class.

HUAWEI MediaPad T5.

And if students don’t want to disturb the rest of the family, the Huawei FreeBuds 3 headphones are perfect, with active noise cancellation, fast Bluetooth connection and wireless charging. Do you also want the best applications to study remotely and take note? The Huawei App Gallery allows them to download ABA English, the Tandem language exchange application and the mega Researcher search engine.

The living room is now a gym

Neglecting our physical form is not a good idea; Fortunately, #HuaweiContigo has also thought about that. To stay well, Huawei Band 4 Pro includes a training assistant and 24/7 heart rate monitoring. For its part, Huawei Watch GT 2E challenges gym regulars with 15 professional training modes and real-time heart rate monitoring. And to check the results of our sports routine, the Huawei Smart digital scale is essential, capable of detecting nine body types in one step. Also, through its App Gallery, it offers applications to download and perform exercises at home, with diet and personal trainer; control fitness with Huawei Health, and even relax mentally with Medita with Petit BamBou.

Armchair afternoon and series

Evading the mind is necessary, more during a situation like the one we live in. #HuaweiContigo has also planned those moments of leisure that allow you to disconnect and escape: reading the press, watching a movie or, simply, organizing a chat meeting with friends. Huawei MediaPad M6 will be the best ally with a Kirin 980 processor, a large 10.8-inch screen and Harman Kardon sound. Are we looking for the best sound while watching our favorite series? The 3-Watt Mini Bluetooth Speakers are very powerful and feature a hands-free system.

HUAWEI P40 Pro and HUAWEI Watch GT2.

To create the best graphic file these days, the Huawei P40 guarantees us the best images, since it is a Leica triple camera Smartphone with night vision. Record as we want with its Leica Gimbal stabilizer, it is faster with 5GB and can store more memories thanks to its 128 GB.

And if we are alone and want to record or portray ourselves, the Huawei Tripod Selfie is an imaginative combination of tripod and self-adapting pole, with a 10-meter remote control and a free rotation of 270º. And it is also possible to enjoy even more of our leisure time with applications such as Nubico, a large digital library; Huawei Video, with a vast catalog of movies, documentaries and series for the whole family, and Huawei Music that, in streaming, allows us to listen to our favorite music.

