Connected vehicle technology still worries consumers

If we can be convinced of anything, it is that vehicles are increasingly advanced and intelligent. In fact, for some things, they are able to make the best decision for themselves and without the help of their driver. And this is where there is still a certain fear towards the automation of our means of transport. And it is that the expansion of technology in the automotive industry will represent another great step in this regard, a new era for cars and drivers.

Companies like Manzana, Xiaomi, Huawei and maybe Google they also bring a host of new innovations to the digital driving experience, and while this is clearly good news in terms of safety and comfort, it could also pose a threat when it comes to cybersecurity. A survey recently conducted by HSB (insurer specializing in multiple lines and provider of inspection services, risk management and IoT technology) revealed what many of us think.

This survey ruled that 37% of connected vehicle owners are really very concerned about the safety of their vehicles, while 35% fear that a virus or a cyberattack could lead a malicious actor (malware, in computer jargon) to completely compromise the software or operating system installed on board. Because, think about it, if a mobile phone or laptop can be hacked with relative ease, why couldn’t a last-batch car?

Half of those currently driving an electric vehicle said they believe their cars could be hacked when connected to a charging station, as this is seen as a starting point for a more complex cyberattack that would eventually lead to one more breach. large that provides access to locally stored data. 55% of respondents affirm sync your smartphones with the carBut the most worrying thing is that more than half of them have no idea what data is stored in the infotainment system.

The most common technologies installed in connected vehicles include Bluetooth (53%), navigation systems (42%), and vehicle safety sensors (39%). 36% of consumers had mobile applications that were connected to their cars, while 24% had Wi-Fi or mobile access points that provided Internet services on the road. And even though the survey has focused solely on clients residing in the United States, they are easily replicable figures in the rest of the globe.

When it comes to cybersecurity alone, 46% of connected vehicle owners stated that believe a hacker could gain access to your audio system and therefore contact the person behind the wheel and ask for a ransom in exchange for leaving him alone. And while this sounds scary, 25% think that even worse things could happen, like a hacker completely immobilizing the vehicle. Even 14% of owners are concerned about being left out of the vehicle.

And finally, the most worrying data refers to the hacking attacks that occurred in the last 12 months. One in 10 reports a cyber attack on their vehicle, according to HSB, representing a 3% increase compared to the same period in 2020. “Our cars are more connected than ever,” he said. Timothy zeilman, vice president of HSB. “It is difficult for consumers to keep up with rapidly evolving technology and wonder if their privacy and personal information are protected.”

Source: Munich Re