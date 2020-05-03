“Today you are only really alone when you deliberately do without technology.” This is Jose Valenzuela, an engineer who is an expert in bringing innovations to the present that will determine our habits in the near future, who, perhaps because he also received a doctorate in Humanities, is convinced not only that technology has brought us together, but that we are moving towards connectivity total. “The distances are over.” That same message is the one that the Korean technological giant Samsung extracts from these hard days, and the one that wants to transfer it now.

Experts are always wrong. Until just a few weeks ago we were told that technology separated us … Today we are witnesses that it is the only thing that holds us together. That social networks were changing our habits. Today we see, every day, that nothing can change us. That we became selfish because of being glued to the phone. Today, thanks to them, we help that no one is left behind. And finally, we were told that technology would one day steal our work. But today, for many, it allows us to continue having it. Never before has technology been so human. And right now is when we realize that there is nothing more human than being connected. Connected to what really matters.

“You only have to look out the windows these days to see it. Technology removes any physical barrier, we can be in communication with our loved ones from anywhere, at any time. Before you traveled and an abyss opened with yours. Now we are beginning to forget what it means to be separated ”, explains Valenzuela. Faced with negative readings of the influence of technology on individuals (those who argued that it induced isolation, addiction or that was alienating), these other visions are making more and more progress.

This scientist, author of books on bionics but also on what cognitive processes are like when we read fiction, defends that technological developments faithfully reflect the values ​​of the society in which they arise. “Any device or invention appears in response to a need. In the industrial society these had to do mainly with productive questions; But now, in information and services, our most immanently human needs have been placed at the center of everything. ” Among them, prominently, the connection with others.

“New technologies are not and should not be a substitute for human relations at all. But during the confinement we are being able to verify how, in the face of the threat of isolation and because we are social beings, we have reacted with intensity by making a nice transfer of our analog routines to their technological analogue ”. There they would fit: rods with friends for video calling, classes and courses of almost any imaginable subject at a distance, turning the living room into a gym … Life itself.

The world of work is also changing. According to several studies, if 40% of urban workers like Barcelona made a couple of days a week from home, traffic would be reduced to the point that almost 300,000 fewer tons of CO2 would be emitted per year. Quarantine is accelerating a transformation that was already underway: being able to do the same job from anywhere opens up an infinite range of possibilities. “The work of the future is not going to be born from the choice between working from home or at the physical headquarters of the company, but technically, it will be possible to offer the worker maximum freedom previously unknown, which will facilitate at all times make his working life more compatible with the rest of facets of himself “, describes Valenzuela, who adds:” I, who work in science and have long been allowed to carry out analytical work in person, I know how much it is sometimes appreciated to attend a meeting or meet with colleagues to catch up. ”

The future to come

The future is moving in that direction: total connectivity. In fact, during these days, even without taking a plane or car, without leaving home, various forms of travel are still possible: immersive visits to the pyramids of Egypt or the city of Jerusalem are available online, just as you can walk the corridors and contemplate, from your armchair, the collections of many of the world’s great museums or attend the Paris Opera. “I have worked for several years in the development of virtual reality and its potential in making us really feel somewhere else, sharing space with other people, feeling them physically by our side, it is spectacular,” says Valenzuela, who clarifies without However, he believes that this technology will not have an immediate impact yet.

“The real revolution, still in the making, will be 5G. It will alter the contents and our way of consuming them. The storage discs will be almost testimonial, everything will be in the cloud –with what that entails for the protection of privacy–, we will be able to share large videos on social networks, high-definition video calls… The information will circulate at such speed that the distance that separates us will continue to blur, “he explains. According to government data, the use of broadband in Spain since the state of alarm was decreed has grown by 80%. The Internet is the channel through which we work, our means of contact with our loved ones and our access route to culture and entertainment; series, movies, books, online concerts, have proven more fundamental than ever, if possible, in an exceptional situation like the current one. Our leisure habits, then, will need that faster, latency-free technology. The revolution is just around the corner.