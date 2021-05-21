Connected to oxygen! Salma Hayek was at risk of leaving | Instagram

One of the worst moments of his life! The beloved Salma Hayek confessed that her life was at risk, this after having been infected with Covid-19. The famous actress confessed that her symptoms were so strong that she even required oxygen.

The also producer She shared in an interview for Variety that she chose to talk about the issue when she had overcome it since emotionally and physically it was something very hard for her and she still has consequences from the famous virus.

Salma Hayek confessed and indicated that she tested positive for Covid-19 shortly after a health emergency was declared in the world. It was really difficult for her. The businesswoman originally from Veracruz lasted seven weeks isolated in a room of the mansion she shares with her husband François-Henri Pinault and his daughter Valentina Paloma in London.

In the words of Frida’s protagonist herself, her health was complicated to the point that her doctor indicated that it was best for her to be admitted to a hospital, but the actress decided that if it was time to leave, she wanted to do it at home.

The beautiful Salma Hayek Jimenez The 54-year-old required oxygen to support his lungs and shared that his recovery was long. He added that he still suffers from some of the consequences of the coronavirus such as fatigue and that even his usual energy has not returned.

Like Salma, there have been many celebrities who have shared their experiences with Covid-19, many with a happy ending; such is the case of the beautiful Danna García, the protagonist of Pasión de Gavilanes did not have a very good time either.

García shared on social networks every event of his battle against Covid-19 and his isolation was really sad away from his family and above all, from his little son. Danna García was in complete isolation for three months, this because the tests continued to show positive for coronavirus.