Connect C5 to private surveillance cameras, proposes Gustavo Miranda

It seeks to make the most of the recently inaugurated C5 center to tackle crime

CHETUMAL, Quintana Roo.

To involve citizens in the strategy to recover peace and tranquility of Quintana Roo families and in order to make the most of the technologies available to the State for the prevention of crime and the fight against insecurity, the President of the Board of Government and Political Coordination (JUGOCOPO) in the XVI Legislature, the deputy Gustavo Miranda García, will present a point of agreement for the Ministry of Public Security to promote and sign agreements with business chambers for the implementation of unified technologies in their establishments.

Miranda García explained that, through these agreements, the interconnection of video surveillance cameras, the implementation of panic buttons, as well as the expansion of the sectoral programs of the Ministry of Public Security are sought, to underpin a joint strategy between the government and citizenship against crime.

The president of JUGOCOPO added that throughout the country, different collaboration agreements have been signed to use the different technologies as the central axis of said strategy, since they promote the interconnection, unification and installation of video surveillance camera software belonging to the sector. with the Operation Centers and data capture in real time for decision-making in matters of public security, as well as training in crime prevention and installation of other tools such as panic buttons.

“Quintana Roo should not be the exception since in recent years and derived from collaborative efforts between the State and Municipal Government and thanks to a strong investment in recent days, the Command, Control Center was inaugurated in the City of Cancun. , Computing, Communications and Citizen Contact (C5), the most avant-garde in Latin America, which will help to prevent and protect Quintana Roo families and tourists who visit our State daily ”, added the legislator.

Hence the need to make a respectful call to the Secretary of Public Security of the State, so that in a framework of collaboration and sum of wills, it seeks contact with those who have the first pulse of the analysis and diagnosis of the security situation by the that crosses our State, the citizens and the business and services chambers and thus be able to seek, through the construction of collaborative agreements, the unification of technological criteria with advice from the Ministry of Public Security itself.

