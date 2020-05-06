Pat connaughton is one of the great protagonists in the qualitative leap that the Milwauckee Bucks in the last seasons. The escort of tremendous physical power and very good, revealed some of the secrets of the franchise in which he calls. “We have built a very special chemistry and as much as there are players who can leave the team at the end of the season, this project will last many years,” said a man who revealed his desire to end the season. “Obviously we would like to complete the job and we are going to compete to the maximum to get a championship, but this is also a long-term project so it would not be a missed opportunity if the NBA is canceled.”

