CONMEBOL’s heavy hand for the referees who failed in Uruguay

06/04/2021 at 11:10 PM CEST

The Uruguay – Paraguay of this week in the South American qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup generated a lot of controversy, especially in an almost inexplicable play that the VAR validated as the correct decision in a goal annulled to the charrúas for offside that had to have raised the marker.

After the match, several Uruguayan players furiously shared the images of the match incident, asking CONMEBOL for explanations, and the South American establishment has not been slow to react.

This same Friday he released a statement informing that the two officials involved in the incident, the Colombians Nicolas Gallo, the VAR referee, and Miguel Roldan, the assistant referee who raised the flag on offside, have been suspended for “an indefinite period of time in the exercise of their functions in competitions organized by CONMEBOL”, which includes the America’s Cup.

Shame @CONMEBOL pic.twitter.com/C3eM69UrVL – Diego Godín (@diegogodin) June 4, 2021

Before, the CONMEBOL Referees Commission had shared the audios between the field referee and the VOR room about this and other controversial plays of the game, in some clips in which CONMEBOL itself recognized the arbitration and VAR error, as “gross and manifest errors”.

RoldanCuriously, he is the brother of the main referee of the match, Wilmar Roldán, who will not receive a sanction as it is a factual action and trusts his teammates.

The game also had another controversial play in a Possible expulsion in minute 25 of Vecino about a Paraguayan player. Gallo recommended Wilmar Roldán the review for a possible red card, but the referee He kept his decision to make it yellow card.

Uruguay and Paraguay finally ended in a draw and distribution of points.